Wilmington VA Medical Center expands vaccination criteria under SAVE LIVES Act

Delaware News Desk

Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in accordance with the SAVE LIVES Act of 2021, which gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, including veterans not enrolled in VA health care, as well as some spouses and caregivers of veterans.

“Wilmington VA Medical Center is extremely excited to hear the news of the recent signing of the SAVE LIVES Act into law [which] expands VA’s eligibility to administer the vaccine,” said Vince Kane, director, Wilmington VAMC. “This new law allows us to vaccinate more Veterans and their spouses and caregivers.”

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can call 633-5200 to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Spouses and caregivers of veterans currently registered at Wilmington VAMC can report with the veteran’s ID card, spouse’s photo ID, marriage license and any other documentation proving eligibility with veteran to the Enrollment and Eligibility Office at the Wilmington VAMC, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Non-enrolled veterans, as defined in the new legislation, and their spouses and caregivers, can report with photo ID and copy of DD-214 to the Enrollment and Eligibility Office at Wilmington VAMC from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Spouses of non-enrolled veterans should bring photo ID, copy of marriage license and any other documentation proving eligibility with veteran if they are interested in getting the vaccine.

After registration is complete, an appointment will be scheduled at Wilmington VAMC Vaccine Clinic. Same-day appointments are available most times, but brief wait times may be encountered to accommodate those needing vaccinations.

For more on the expanded eligibility, visit wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or call 633-5200.