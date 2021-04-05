Welton Satchell returns to chair Kent County Young Republicans

Delaware News Desk

Welton Satchell has returned to lead Kent County Young Republicans.

Satchell led the organization for two years but stepped down last fall to focus on an unsuccessful bid for Kent County Levy Court.

Kent County YRs work to involve young professionals in the party at the local and regional level. Their goal is to provide their members with knowledge and understanding of the issues of the day and to engage them in the political process.

For more, visit facebook.com/KentYoungRepublicans or email satchellkcyr@gmail.com.