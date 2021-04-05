M&T Bank presents Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity with donation

Delaware News Desk

M&T Bank presented Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity with a check for $20,000 for CDHFH’s general operations and mortgage assistance for current Habitat homeowners who have faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Delaware Habitat is the mortgage lender for the homeowners in their housing program. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused millions of Americans to become unemployed, their homeowners were no exception. Through donations like these, CDHFH is able to aid those who need a hand-up during these unprecedented times.

Central Delaware Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build affordable homes, communities and hope. For the past 31 years, these partnerships have allowed CDHFH to revitalize Kent County and its surrounding communities.

The M&T Charitable Foundation works in partnership with nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the quality of life for their customers, employees and neighbors. They believe that a healthy community will make for a successful business.

Those interested in partnering with CDHFH should contact Dylan Grimes, public relations manager, at 526-2366, ext. 112, or dgrimes@centraldelawarehabitat.org.