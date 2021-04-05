KSI receives donation from Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. received a $5,000 donation from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk organization enabling individuals in KSI’s programs to continue receiving vocational training and opportunities to engage in community experiences.

KSI provides vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Sussex and Kent counties.

KSI, a not-for-profit agency, is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.