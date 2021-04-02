Del Tech student named 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar

Delaware News Desk

Jordan Cannon, a nursing student at Delaware Technical Community College, was named a 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.

New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa and the American Association of Community Colleges.

“We congratulate Jordan for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation and the AACC to recognize her outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and CE Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”

Cannon will graduate in May 2022, and she says her daughter is her inspiration to continue her education in nursing. She would like to work in a post-partum, post-surgical or a trauma unit in a hospital. She would like to pursue her bachelor’s degree in nursing, and eventually become a nurse practitioner.

“Throughout my journey here at Delaware Technical Community college, I have had the chance to show my daughter courage, perseverance and determination,” said Cannon. “And now, receiving such a prestigious recognition, I am overcome with gratitude and satisfaction in knowing that my success is just as much in the journey as it is in the outcome. It truly has been such a joyous time for my family and I am thankful for this opportunity.”