Coons, colleagues introduce bipartisan bill addressing shortage of doctors, nurses

Delaware News Desk

Last week, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, along with Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont; Todd Young, R-Indiana; and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced bipartisan legislation to provide a temporary stopgap to quickly address the nation’s shortage of doctors and nurses.

The Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act would recapture 25,000 unused immigrant visas for nurses and 15,000 unused immigrant visas for doctors that Congress has previously authorized and allocate those visas to doctors and nurses to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have been on the frontlines against COVID-19 for more than a year, putting their health on the line to care for others,” said Coons. “At a time when we face a shortage of health care professionals, this bipartisan bill will allow doctors and nurses stuck in the green card backlog to help provide immediate relief. This narrow, commonsense solution will not fix our broken immigration system, but will prevent it from blocking medical professionals who can help ease the demands on our health care system and give patients across the country the care they urgently need.”

Specifically, the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act recaptures unused visas from previous fiscal years for doctors, nurses and their families; exempts these visas from country caps; requires employers to attest that immigrants from overseas who receive these visas will not displace an American worker; requires the Department of Homeland Security and State Department to expedite the processing of recaptured visas; and limits the filing period for recaptured visas to 90 days following the termination of the resident’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.