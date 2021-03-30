Manufacturing firm chooses central Delaware to relocate global business

Delaware News Desk

Kent Economic Partnership is bringing another manufacturer into Kent County: Shore Industries, a custom manufacturer of shade sails, covers, seating, awnings and more, is moving its headquarters and manufacturing company from Denton, Maryland, to Dover, with plans to fill 16 new jobs in the area and projects growth and plans to expand its workforce in the future.

Shore Industries, which makes custom outdoor living products, falls in alignment with the type of business that Kent County needs to help maintain a healthy economy.

“Fortunately for us, COVID has had a positive effect on our business and we quickly outgrew our facility in Maryland,” said Mike Pugh, owner of Shore Industries. “Central Delaware quickly mobilized to find us a site which could fit our current and future needs.”

“The Kent Economic Partnership has an impressive track record of bringing good manufacturing jobs to Central Delaware under Executive Director Linda Parkowski, and Shore Industries is another great feather in their cap,” said Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, vice chair of the Senate Banking, Business & Insurance Committee. “Each of these small- and medium-sized companies are huge wins that will provide stable, good-paying jobs to Kent County residents for years to come. Each one of these companies relocating here also proves to other manufacturers that — even in a pandemic — Kent County is open for business.”

"The Commissioners of Levy Court and our County Administrator realize the importance of Economic Development, especially in manufacturing as one of the key elements in building a prosperous, vibrant, employment community,” said Commissioner Allan Angel, chair of Economic Development. “We welcome Shore Industries to the Kent County Business family where we will continue to build upon our future growth."

Shore Industries is the parent company of Porch Enclosures, which manufactures custom outdoor clear vinyl enclosures for the commercial and residential markets. Kent County is preparing to lease the former Monster Racing Building located in the Dover Aero Park, an ideal location for Shore Industries and Porch Enclosures to relocate because of the building’s size and proximity to Route 1.

“Small-to-medium sized manufacturing firms are the target segment of the industry for Central Delaware as identified in the 2018 Rockport Economic Analysis Study for Kent County and Shore Industries’ relocation to Central Delaware proved the data was correct,” said Linda Parkowski, executive director, Kent Economic Partnership. “Central Delaware has all the right components for manufacturing success in the region.”

The Kent Economic Partnership is the Economic Development Agency for Kent County, focusing on business attraction and retention programs, and promoting better employment opportunities for Central Delaware residents. In support of economic development that creates and sustains a diverse business climate in Central Delaware, the Kent Economic Partnership is joined by municipal governments and the private sector to create a unified voice for the county.