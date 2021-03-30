Business students to compete in national conference

Delaware News Desk

This spring, about 70 middle level students and more than 100 secondary students have qualified to attend the 2021 Business Professionals of America National Virtual Leadership Conference from April 26 to May 9.

There, students will have the opportunity to participate in competitive events, BPA Academy and college and career exhibits as well as network with business professionals.

About 240 high school business students from 21 high schools in the state participated in the 2021 Virtual Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference last month. Students demonstrated professionalism during the week and competed in 52 events in the categories of management; marketing and communications; digital communications and design; management information systems; business administration; and finance. These students also campaigned for the state officer leadership team.

The event culminated with a celebration of leadership, recognition of community services, and the presentation of the 2021-22 state officer leadership team.

The following student members were elected to serve on the State Officer Leadership Team for 2021-22 are President Siya Brahmbhatt, of MOT Charter School; Vice President Noah Quasim, of Newark Charter School; Secretary Melissa Valcin, of Lake Forest High School; Treasurer Lanaya Haynes, of Indian River High School; and Historian/Parliamentarian Rohan Konkimalla, of Newark Charter School.

Nidhi Patel, of Odyssey Charter High School, was named Student of the Year. Indian River High School received the Secondary Level Professional Cup.

About 175 business students from 12 middle schools statewide participated in the 2021 Virtual BPA State Leadership Conference. The middle level students competed in 15 events.

BPA thanked keynote speakers Markevis Gideon, of Nerdit Now, Katey Evans, of The Frozen Farmer, and Ryan Nkongnyu, National Secondary President of Business Professionals of America.

For more, visit bpa.org or email lisa.wilson@doe.k12.de.us.