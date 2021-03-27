New Bayhealth Pediatrics practice now open in Milford

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth Pediatrics, the organization’s first employed pediatrics practice, opened Feb. 8 at 804 N. Dupont Highway, Milford, and is accepting new patients.

Bayhealth Pediatrics comprises three board-certified pediatricians — Taqdees Afreen, Colleen Allorto and Adaobi Enekwizu.

Located in Milford, the practice is providing expanded options for community families seeking pediatric care. The new practice is part of Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

With former residency training in the pediatric ICU and NICU at Winthrop University Hospital in New York, Afreen spends much of her time caring for babies in the newborn nursery at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus. She also sees families for outpatient office visits.

Allorto has more than 20 years’ experience in pediatric and adolescent medicine through various practices in central and southern Delaware. She has a special interest in mental health for this patient population, helping children and teens and their families successfully navigate common conditions such as ADHD, autism, anxiety and depression.

Enekwizu completed a pediatric residency in Brooklyn and was a pediatrician at Rome Memorial Hospital in New York. She is skilled in providing inpatient and outpatient care to a range of patients from newborn to age 18.

To schedule an appointment, call 725-3550; for more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.