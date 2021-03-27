Martina Meyers named chief ranger of First State National Historical Park

Delaware News Desk

First State National Historical Park Superintendent Cinda Waldbuesser has named Martina Meyers as the park’s first chief ranger.

“Martina’s diverse law enforcement background, experience working with partner agencies, and previous experience working with First State will make her a great fit to develop and lead the park’s first law enforcement program,” said Waldbuesser.

"I am thrilled to be joining the First State NHP park team during this exciting time in the park's development,” said Meyers. "Serving as the first chief ranger and building a new law enforcement operation that will help protect park resources and visitors is a unique opportunity. I am proud to support the mission of the National Park Service in this way, and I look forward to meeting park partners and neighbors in the coming months."

Meyers comes to First State National Historical Park from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia where she served as a supervisory park ranger. In addition to her duties at Independence, Meyers has been involved with providing law enforcement assistance to First State since 2017. Meyers began her career in 2008 as a seasonal park ranger at Gateway National Recreation Area. She has since worked at Mesa Verde National Park, Voyageurs National Park, Glacier National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Amistad National Recreation Area.

Meyers currently resides in Deerfield, New Jersey, with her husband and two dogs.