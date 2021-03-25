DSU names Richard Barczewski as professor emeritus

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State University’s board of trustees unanimously approved the naming of Richard A. Barczewski as Professor Emeritus recently in honor of his 25 years of service at Delaware State University.

Barczewski retired Dec. 31, 2019, as the chairperson for the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, a leadership post he served in for 24 1/2 years.

In approving the emeritus designation, the board noted Barczewski’s accomplishments including securing $2 million in external funding; publishing more than 200 refereed research papers and popular articles; serving on more than 62 academic and professional committees; expanding the growth and scope of the department; expanding department growth by 50%; implementing two Master’s Degrees in agriculture and natural resources; and serving as adviser on development of the Ph.D. Integrative Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science Program, also approved at the same board meeting.

In his letter recommending the emeritus status, Dyremple Marsh, dean of the College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology, said, “Dr. Barczewski demonstrated a steadfast devotion to students and proved a ready resource for faculty in his department.

“The impact of his work as an academician, based upon many glowing reviews submitted by former students on the CAST Facebook page, has created generations of current veterinarians and researchers in agriculture and natural resources who appreciate and fondly remember their experiences as DSU Hornets.”

Marsh also noted that Dr. Barczewski modeled himself after Kenneth Bell, professor emeritus and retired dean of college, who served as his longtime mentor.

After a stint as a University of Delaware faculty member, Barczewski came to Del State in January 1995 as an associate professor. Seven months later he was named chair of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, a leadership post he served in until his retirement.

The board approved the emeritus status for Barczewski at its March 18 regular board meeting.