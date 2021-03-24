COVID-19 vaccine waiting list open to Delawareans 50+

Delaware News Desk

Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health announced on March 23 that Delawareans aged 50 and older can now register on the state of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

DPH, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware National Guard will host large vaccination events to begin to serve the expanded wait list beginning March 27 and 28 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Invitations for the limited appointments will be based on risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions. In the weeks ahead, Delawareans registered on the waiting list will receive invitations for Speedway events, Curative vaccination sites and other community vaccination clinics.

The number of available appointments will be contingent on vaccine supply.

As March 22, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 377,295 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. One in four Delawareans has received at least one shot.

“As supply increases, we continue to expand access to these life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Carney. “Our goal remains the same: we want to distribute these vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair. I would encourage all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. Until we get enough people vaccinated, let’s keep doing what works. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Stay vigilant.”

“We’re excited to be able to provide another option for persons 50+ to get vaccinated during this unprecedented public health effort,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay. “Even with increased vaccine supply, we continue to ask everyone to be patient. We have a large population to vaccinate and it may take several weeks to get to everyone. It is heartwarming that so many people want this life saving vaccine.”

The state also is working with additional essential workforce employers to vaccinate their employees the weekend of March 27. Essential employees may receive invitations from their employers to attend the weekend’s events.

The week of March 15, pharmacies statewide began vaccinating Delawareans 50 and older. Delawareans 16-64 with high- or moderate-risk are eligible to receive the vaccine from medical providers, including hospital systems.

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine to learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.