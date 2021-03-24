Coons’ statement on shooting in Boulder

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement March 23 on the shooting a day earlier in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

“My heart breaks for the families of those senselessly killed yesterday in Boulder, including Officer Eric Talley who courageously put himself in harm's way to save others,” said Coons. “Too many across this country have been impacted by gun violence. We must do more to prevent these tragedies.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today to consider commonsense steps to reduce gun violence — actions we can take right now, like strengthening background checks and passing my bipartisan bill to notify law enforcement of any effort by someone prohibited from getting a gun — like a convicted felon — who tries to buy one.

“Congress should act now to save lives and keep our communities safe,” continued Coons. “We cannot accept mass shootings as a cost of living in the United States.”