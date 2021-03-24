Coons on the passing of former Delaware Gov. Dale Wolf

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, issued a statement March 23 on the passing of former Delaware Gov. Dale E. Wolf.

"Gov. Dale Wolf was a dedicated public servant and member of our Greatest Generation, who selflessly served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II,” said Coons. “Many remember Dale for his leadership, advocacy and commitment to charitable organizations in the First State. Delaware will long treasure Dale's dedication to duty and his many accomplishments, and he'll be sorely missed by his family, friends, neighbors and fellow veterans."