Dover Capital City Rotary hosts annual Flags for Heroes program

Delaware News Desk

Dover Capital City Rotary Club is hosting its eighth annual Flags for Heroes program, a collaboration between the club and Delaware Technical Community College, Terry Campus, to raise money for scholarships and other community service activities.

A hero can be someone in the military, a first responder or anyone who has been a positive influence in a person’s life, including teachers, parents, mentors, community leaders and others.

More than 400 3-by-5-foot foot flags will be placed on Del Tech’s Terry Campus in Dover between May 28 and June 2. Flags are $50 each, and corporate sponsorships from $250 to $1,000 are available. Contributions are tax deductible.

Contact Eric Cheek at echeeknc@gmail.com for information on sponsoring a flag or mail a check to DCCRSC (Dover Capital City Rotary Services Club), C/O 209 Manor Drive, Middletown, DE 19709, with a note naming the hero and the sponsor. Sponsors and heroes will be included in a double-page ad in the Delaware State News on May 27. Sponsorship deadline is May 19.

Dover Capital City Rotary meets Thursdays for lunch at Dover's Maple Dale County Club with a Zoom option available. For club membership information, contact Stephanie.Adams@nemours.org.

Pictured from left are Flag Committee members Phyllis Edamatsu, Chuck Desch, Nancy Wagner, Eric Cheek, John Kotzun, Ed Wilchinski and Rich Harper; Dave Scocik is not pictured.