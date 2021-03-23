Camden native assumes duties as media operations Officer of Commander, Naval Surface Force

Delaware News Desk

Lt. Junior Grade Jarred Reid-Dixon, a Camden native, has assumed the duties as media operations Officer of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific.

A native of Suffolk, Brandon England, Reid-Dixon graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden in 2012. Following high school, he reported to the Naval Academy Preparatory School and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in economics, commissioning as a Supply Corps Officer in May 2017.

Ashore, Reid-Dixon served as the assistant operations offers at the U.S. Naval Academy. He attended the Navy Supply Corps School and graduated in March 2018.

At sea, Reid-Dixon served as the assistant supply officer and postal officer aboard USS James E. Williams from March 2018 to September 2020, where he earned his Surface Warfare Supply Corps Officer qualification.

He laterally transferred to the public affairs community during the February 2020 board and assumed duties as the media operations officer for commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in February 2021. Reid-Dixon's awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal.