Coons updates information, resource page on American Rescue Plan Act

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, updated his official website March 22 with new information, available resources for small businesses and answers to FAQs from Delawareans about the American Rescue Plan Act.

The act includes $1.9 trillion in federal funding, which provides a direct allocation of federal assistance of about $1.36 billion to Delaware and its municipalities. It features $1,400 direct checks to most Delawarean adults and children, vaccine distribution, funding for schools, an extension of expanded unemployment benefits through the summer and grants for restaurants and other hard-hit small businesses.

For more on the American Rescue Plan Act, available resources for small business and FAQ page, visit bit.ly/3dcsFOb.