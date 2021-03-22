Carper touts DC statehood momentum

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, senior member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and longtime leader of the push to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, joined House leaders in a press conference on D.C. statehood ahead of a hearing to consider the HR 51, the House’s companion to Carper’s Washington, D.C., Admission Act.

“This isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue; it is an issue of simple basic fairness,” said Carper. “So, it’s incumbent upon all of us who care so deeply for our democracy and the rights of all Americans to take up the cause of our fellow citizens in the District of Columbia. With more Americans focusing on this, I feel as confident as ever that now is the time for action. I hope and expect to make D.C. statehood a reality this Congress.”

Joining Carper were Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington, D.C.; House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland; and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Carper has introduced D.C. statehood legislation every Congress since 2013, and his legislation now has 41 cosponsors. Carper is also a cosponsor of the District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act, which will give the District of Columbia autonomy over its own National Guard and police force.