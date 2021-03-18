Carper applauds EPA’s final rule cutting cross-state ozone pollution

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement March 16 on the Environmental Protection Agency finalizing the revised Cross-State Air Pollution Rule update for the 2008 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The revised rule will require power plants in 12 states to reduce emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxides that contribute to air pollution in downwind states like Delaware.

“This summer, the people of Delaware will breathe a little easier because of this action by EPA,” said Carper. “This rule is often referred to as the ‘Good Neighbor Rule’ and for good reason. Over 90% of Delaware’s air pollution comes from sources outside the state. Delaware depends on our upwind neighbors to be good neighbors — to do their fair share when it comes to cleaning up air pollution.”

“For years, Delaware, Maryland, New York and other downwind states made it clear to EPA that the Cross-State rule was too weak,” continued Carper. “I repeatedly called on upwind states to do more so we could achieve healthier air. In Delaware’s case, the First State simply called on upwind states to flip on control technologies that already existed in power plant facilities. This rule will help meet the concerns raised by downwind states and it couldn’t have come soon enough, requiring emission reductions before the ozone season starts.”

“I’ve long tried to live my life by the ‘Golden Rule’ and treat others the way I would like to be treated,” continued Carper. “I believe that many other people do so, as well. The people of Delaware shouldn’t have to suffer because other states aren’t following the law or because our air quality rules are too weak. This rule is a sign that the new leadership at EPA will once again put people’s health over polluters. More can be done to help Delawareans — especially for the 70,000 who live with asthma — breathe cleaner air, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Starting this summer, EPA’s Revised CSAPR Update will require emissions reductions from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Power plants in these states will be required to optimize existing, already-installed selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction controls beginning in the 2021 ozone season and installation or upgrade of NOx combustion controls beginning in the 2022 ozone season.