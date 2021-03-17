Bipartisan group introduces nation’s first comprehensive CO2 infrastructure bill

Delaware News Desk

To address the lacking, underdeveloped carbon capture and storage technology in the U.S. — which leaves the country behind in the adoption of a crucial tool in the against climate change — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Reps. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, and David McKinley, R-West Virginia, introduced on March 16 the Storing CO2 And Lowering Emissions Act.

The landmark bill will help develop CCS infrastructure as a critical means of reducing emissions of CO2, or carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, while creating regional economic opportunities and jobs.

The SCALE Act is the first comprehensive CO2 infrastructure package to be introduced in Congress. The bill would support the buildout of infrastructure to transport CO2 from the sites of capture to locations where it can be either utilized in manufacturing or sequestered safely and securely underground. Carbon capture will play a critical role in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, and the availability of CO2 transport infrastructure is necessary to drive investments in carbon capture technologies.

The legislation would also provide critical regional economic opportunities and create thousands of jobs. An analysis released as part of the Decarb America Project shows that the provisions in the SCALE Act could create approximately 13,000 direct and indirect jobs per year through the five-year authorization. This figure does not include the additional thousands of jobs created by retrofitting energy-intensive facilities such as cement and steel plants or by building direct air capture plants.

“Carbon capture, utilization and storage will play a critical role in meeting mid-century climate goals, supporting high-paying manufacturing jobs and maintaining American competitiveness, but cost barriers currently stand in the way of its widespread deployment in the United States,” said Coons, co-chair of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. “I’m working to advance the SCALE Act to build this crucial infrastructure that will help reduce industrial emissions and create thousands of high-wage jobs. Now is the time to invest in carbon capture, a promising technology with broad support.”