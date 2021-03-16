Carper statement on EPA action to address PFAS contamination in water infrastructure

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement March 12 applauding action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to solicit data on the presence and treatment of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in wastewater discharges from PFAS formulators and manufacturers.

“Forever chemicals like PFAS are a danger to Americans across the nation,” said Carper. “This action taken by EPA is an important first step towards addressing the discharge of PFAS chemicals into our rivers, streams and wastewater facilities. I am encouraged by this administration’s early efforts to address PFAS contamination at its source. As chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I’ll continue the fight in Congress to ensure all families have access to safe and clean water.”