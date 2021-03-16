Carper statement on confirmation of Deb Haaland to lead interior

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement March 15 after voting with a bipartisan majority in the Senate to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland as U.S. Secretary of the Interior by a vote of 51-40.

With her confirmation, Haaland makes history as the first Native American cabinet secretary.

“Deb Haaland is what we want in our leaders. She is humble with the heart of a true public servant,” said Carper. “Her confirmation to lead the Department of Interior is historic and fitting for someone who has spent her career fighting to protect our public lands, wildlife and environment for future generations. As interior secretary, I know she will continue that fight with compassion and integrity.

“As chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, I look forward to working with Secretary Haaland on issues like addressing our climate crisis and restoring protections for migratory birds and our nation’s most imperiled wildlife,” said Carper.