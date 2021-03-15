Hall-Long announces 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge competition

Delaware News Desk

“Even one person can make a difference in moving us closer to a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Delaware,” said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long on March 15, kicking off the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge on Facebook Live and encouraging individuals, organizations and institutions to create initiatives that help improve the well-being of Delaware citizens.

“The mission of the Lt. Governor’s Challenge is to improve the quality of life of all Delawareans through policies, systems and environmental change,” said Hall-Long. “We have honored such exciting, motivating programs and activities in previous years, and we’re looking for Delaware’s next health and wellness leaders that inspire others to make choices that ultimately help elevate the well-being, productivity and prosperity of our state.”

By urging all Delawareans to be change-makers in their communities, the challenge hopes to inspire new ideas and recognize ongoing programs that support and sustain overall good health in the state. Initiatives will have the opportunity to be nominated to receive the Lt. Governor’s Challenge Award in their particular category. Candidates are nominated in one of four categories: emotional well-being; healthy living; chronic disease management and prevention; and mother and child health.

“Our committee will choose the winners based on whoever is making the biggest health change to Delaware, and whose actions could be replicated to ripple through other communities in our state,” said Hall-Long.

Nominations for the 2021 Lt. Governor’s Challenge open April 1 and run through May 28. Winners will be recognized in early September at the Lt. Governor’s Challenge Wellness Leadership Award Event.

For nominations and more information, visit ltgovernorschallenge.org.