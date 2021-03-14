Delaware Farm Bureau plans annual Ag Safety Conference for mid-March

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Farm Bureau will hold its fourth annual Ag Safety Conference virtually, beginning at 9 a.m. March 17.

After postponing, then eventually canceling, last year’s event altogether, Ag Safety Conference Chair June Unruh said the P&E Committee is excited to bring the conference back to benefit farmers and consumers in the First State.

"I don't know of anyone else having these kinds of safety conferences,” said Unruh. “I think it’s very crucial that we keep up with this. Somebody has to. We have to look after each other.”

Traditionally, the conference has included giveaways for participants, and has doubled as a chance for attendees to learn about safe practices around the farm and to fellowship with others. Unruh said the opportunity to gather and enjoy each other's company was a highlight many missed last year.

"The safety conference started after our initiative with the rural road safety,” she said. “We discussed it and there hadn't been a safety conference for a while in the state, so we decided to take that on. We felt it was very important for the farmers to have a chance to get together and review safety information.”

The conference, Unruh added, is a “one-stop-shop" for this crucial information and includes a pesticide certification opportunity.

"We want to let the farmers know and the public know how important the safety topic is to the Delaware Farm Bureau," Unruh said. "And we can do that even in a virtual format. If you didn't have Zoom as a word in your vocabulary before this, you sure do now. Our annual meeting was done virtually, and the Farm Bureau staff did an excellent job. We know they'll do the same with our Ag Safety Conference."

This year’s event will include pesticide certification, as well as a presentation on grain bin/confined space safety from Nationwide. There will also be a presentation on right to repair/safety of repair by Atlantic Tractor with a Q&A session with ag equipment manufacturers.

For registration and more, visit defb.org.