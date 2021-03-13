Evanovich, Hamilton to discuss ‘The Bounty' on March 25

Delaware News Desk

The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will present a free, live, online discussion with bestselling authors Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton about their new thriller novel “The Bounty” at 5 p.m. March 25 via Zoom.

“The Bounty” is the seventh book in the Fox and O’Hare series and features FBI Agent Kate O’Hare and charming con man Nick Fox in a race against time to uncover a buried train filled with Nazi gold in the mountains of Eastern Europe.

“Evanovich's bestselling novels are among my personal favorites, and I'm thrilled to host this discussion with the authors,” said Lewes Public Library Director Lea Rosell, who will moderate the event. “The Fox and O'Hare series is fun, smart and action-packed. I can't wait to get my hands on this latest installment, ‘The Bounty.’”

To register, visit lewes.lib.de.us or tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.

Participants are encouraged to support the authors by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. The first 100 books purchased come with a signed bookplate and custom “The Bounty” bookmark. The next 150 orders will receive a custom “The Bounty” bookmark. Orders may be placed online at browseaboutbooks.com; in-person at 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach; or by calling the store at 226-2665.