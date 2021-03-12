Mid-Atlantic Symphony to premiere work by James Lee III in season finale concert

Delaware News Desk

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra concludes its 2020-21 season with a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the Church of God, 1009 N. Washington St., Easton, Maryland, with a program highlighted by the world premiere of “Restored Images,” a work by internationally acclaimed American composer James Lee III.

The concert also includes Astor Piazzolla’s “Aconcagua Concerto for Bandoneon, Percussion and String Orchestra,” with bandoneonist Rodolfo Zanetti, and Arnold Schoenberg’s romantic “Verklarte Nacht.”

Tickets to attend the performance as a member of the live, socially distanced audience of up to 150 individuals are $45, while supplies last. Tickets to view the concert livestream are $15. In-person and virtual tickets include a special pre-concert event hosted by Mid-Atlantic Symphony Music Director Julien Benichou, as well as on-demand replays of the concert through May 2.

“We are delighted that the Mid-Atlantic Symphony commissioned and will premiere James Lee’s important new work, which is inspired by the difficult challenges of 2020,” said Benichou. “Our latest collaboration with this extraordinarily gifted composer is a most fitting way to celebrate the conclusion of a successful season, in which the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s musicians, board and patrons adapted to the challenges of live performance amid a global pandemic.”

In 2016, Benichou and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony premiered Lee’s “Mother’s Lament: So Many Names Unknown,” based on a poem by Vincent Dion Stringer, with soprano Marquita Lister and the Morgan State University Choir.

Lee, a Maryland resident, has received commissions from the National Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, among many others. Hailed by The Washington Post for his “bright, pure music,” his works also have been premiered and performed internationally in Brazil, Argentina, Russia and Cuba.

Guest soloist Zanetti is a native of Argentina, where the bandoneon is particularly popular and an essential instrument in most tango ensembles. Dedicated to playing tango from an early age, he joined the Mancifesta Orchestra and Tango & Punto before co-founding the Quintet Bandó, with which he made well received tours to Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York.

For tickets and more, visit midatlanticsymphony.org, call 888-846-8600 or email info@midatlanticsymphony.org.