Habitat for Humanity launches statewide pilot repair program for those impacted by COVID

Delaware News Desk

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, in conjunction with Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, is launching the pilot Healthy Homes Repair program for those impacted by COVID-19.

The pandemic has had a ripple effect on families throughout Delaware including their housing. With more families and individuals sheltering in place, issues like leaking roofs, no working heat and inadequate railings have come to the surface as urgent issues to resolve. Through two gifts from the Welfare Foundation and Barclays, the Healthy Homes Repair program will last until June with a goal of serving 25 families across the state.

Eligible families must be income-qualified homeowners and have had at least one family member test positive for COVID-19. The pilot will help Habitat assess overall need for these types of repairs that will help improve families’ health outcomes.

Plans are to include the Kent County affiliate, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, by April in the work of this pilot.

Interested applicants should contact their local HFH affiliate directly: in New Castle County, repairs@habitatncc.org or 652-0365, ext. 110; or in Sussex County, michael@sussexcountyhabitat.org or 855-1153, ext. 208.