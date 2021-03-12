Delaware Master Gardeners announce spring 2021 garden workshops

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Master Gardeners have announced their spring 2021 workshops, which will be offered via Zoom.

“Success with Camellias in Delaware” with Master Gardener Ron Simpson is set for 10 a.m. March 13. Camellias are popular garden plants in the South, but sometimes they can be tricky to grow in the mid-Atlantic. In this workshop, participants will examine the criteria for success with camellias in Delaware and the surrounding area, regarding microclimates, soil preparation and cultivar selection. A list of camellia cultivars that succeed in Delaware will be included as a handout.

“Attracting Hummingbirds with Gardens, Flowers and Feeders” with Simpson is set for 10 a.m. April 10. Hummingbirds are popular birds in gardens, but they often visit for a short period of time and then move on. This workshop will discuss ways to create a hummingbird-friendly garden so they stick around, using both native and noninvasive, non-native plants. There will also be a discussion on proper and safe use of feeders. A list of hummingbird-attracting flowers will be included as a handout.

“Growing Herbs” with Master Gardener JW Wistermayer is set for noon April 21. Herbs are easy to grow and easy on the eye. Fresh herbs are useful in home cooking as well as home crafts. This workshop will focus on planting, growing and using herbs, and may involve a tea or two.

“Container Gardens” with Wistermayer is set for noon May 12. Learn the basics of container gardens and pick up some tips. This informative discussion will cover how to create a container garden for any use — growing flowers, herbs or vegetables.

Following registration, a Zoom link will be provided the day before the date of the workshop.

Workshops are free; registration is required to bit.ly/3sAFsRb.