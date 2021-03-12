Coons, colleagues introduce bipartisan, bicameral bill to expand access, strengthen civics education

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, along with Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut; Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma; and Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, introduced on March 11 the Civics Secures Democracy Act to restore the importance placed on civics education in American classrooms with targeted federal investments to support and expand access to civics and history education.

“Civic engagement is vital for the health of our democracy,” said Coons. “With expanded civics education in K-12 and higher education, this bill will equip new generations of Americans with a deeper understanding of their responsibilities as citizens and how to exercise their cherished rights. I am proud to work with Sen. Cornyn and Reps. DeLauro, Cole and Blumenauer on this bipartisan, bicameral effort to expand access to civics education and invest in the future of our democracy.”

The Civics Secures Democracy Act would create various grants to states, nonprofits, institutions of higher education and civics education researchers to support and expand access to civics and history education. Additionally, the legislation would strengthen the Truman Scholarship and Madison Fellowship foundations. It would also create a new fellowship named for revolution-era leader Prince Hall to strengthen and diversify the American history and civics teaching workforce. Finally, the bill would reauthorize and modernize an existing Higher Education Act grant program with an eye toward strengthening civics and history education in higher education and institutions’ partnerships with local school districts.

This legislation specifically prohibits use of the funds for the development of any national curriculum in American history or civics education.

The full text of this legislation is available at bit.ly/3clEKQt.