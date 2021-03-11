Coons, Cornyn reintroduce bipartisan, bicameral gun safety legislation

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, reintroduced on March 10 gun safety legislation that will help states enforce existing laws against individuals who attempt to purchase firearms by lying on their background checks.

The NICS Denial Notification Act would require federal authorities to alert state and local law enforcement within 24 hours when an ineligible individual tries to purchase a firearm and fails a background check, which can be a warning sign of future criminal behavior.

The legislation is also co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Tom Carper, D-Delaware; James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania; and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Illinois; Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania; Eric Swalwell, D-California; and Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida.

“We have seen too many tragic instances where an individual who should not have been able to obtain a gun used a firearm to commit horrible acts of violence,” said Coons. “Gun violence continues to plague our communities in Delaware and across the country, and the NICS Denial Notification Act is one commonsense step in the effort to prevent these terrible crimes. Ensuring that federal and state law enforcement work together to stop those who are prohibited from buying a gun from getting one will help make our neighborhoods safer. This is exactly the sort of bipartisan step Congress should be able to support.”

“Those caught lying on firearm background checks are more likely to be looking to harm others and have no business obtaining a dangerous weapon,” said Carper. “We must be doing far more to make sure guns are not getting into the wrong hands and being used in the senseless shootings that have become far too common in this country. By codifying new coordination between the federal and state governments, this bipartisan legislation takes a commonsense step towards preventing these senseless tragedies. I want to thank Sens. Coons and Cornyn for their continued leadership on this front, and I hope the Senate can come together to advance this much-needed measure.”

Federal officials are notified when individuals who are legally prohibited from purchasing a firearm — such as convicted felons, fugitives and domestic abusers — try to buy a gun but fail a National Instant Criminal Background Check System background check. These attempted purchases often violate federal and state laws. The federal government rarely prosecutes any of these individuals, according to the release by Coons’ office.

In the 13 states that run their own background checks, state authorities are already aware when prohibited persons fail a background check, and local law enforcement can then investigate these cases. However, in the 37 states and Washington, D.C., that rely on the FBI to run some or all background checks, local authorities generally are not aware when a person in their area fails a background check. Individuals who are willing to "lie and try" to buy a gun may be dangerous and more likely to obtain guns through other means. As a result, these states and D.C. lack crucial law enforcement intelligence that could be used to keep their communities safe.

The NICS Denial Notification Act would require federal authorities to alert state law enforcement of background checks denials, so that state authorities can decide whether to investigate, prosecute and/or keep an eye on these denied individuals for signs of future criminal activity; and would require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report with statistics about its prosecution of background check denial cases, so Congress and voters can hold federal officials accountable.

The bill text is available at bit.ly/3rBPyAv.