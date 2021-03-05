Merry Maids, Home Instead celebrate new Dover location

Delaware News Desk

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 3 for Home Instead and Merry Maids at their new location, 30 S. American Ave., Dover.

Chamber members, friends and staff members joined the folks at Home Instead Senior Care and Merry Maids as they celebrated the company’s move to a new home in downtown Dover.

Home Instead Senior Care assists aging adults as they stay engaged in everyday life by developing a care plan personalized to their families’ needs. Designed to assist people at any point in the aging process, their services include personal care, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care, hospice support, chronic illness care, transportation, companionship and help at home.

Merry Maids professionals offer maid service, detail cleaning, holiday cleaning, housekeeping, organizational services, enhanced disinfection services and more.

The companies’ president, Robert Ware, settled in central Delaware when he was stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

Ware said Merry Maids and Home Instead Senior Care are proud to be a part of the Central Delaware Community, and are excited to find ways to give back. Home Instead Senior Care and Merry Maids have partnerships with national associations on a local level as they participate on the Walk to End ALZ Committee with the Alzheimer's Association, and the Heart Ball with the American Heart Association.

The companies collaborated to begin the local observance of Rae Day, which honors the life of the late Rae Short by giving back to those in the community. In addition, they support Go Pink each year and, during the holidays, sponsor “Be a Santa to a Senior,” an effort intended to give back to isolated seniors.

For more on Merry Maids, call 698-9038 or visit merrymaids.com; for more on Home Instead Senior Care, call 697-6435 or visit homeinstead.com/location/179.

For more on the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, visit cdcc.net or call 734-7513.