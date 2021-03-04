Delaware youth sports organizations invited to apply for grant

Delaware News Desk

The Jason Anderson Foundation for Youth Sports is accepting applications for its 2021 grant and scholarship program.

Since its inception, the Jason Anderson Foundation has awarded almost $40,000 in grants and scholarships to various local sports organizations and families. Delaware youth sports groups and interested parties can download the applications at jasonandersonfoundation.org.

“Over the past five years, we have provided support to numerous local sports organizations and hundreds of local kids in each of the three counties in Delaware,” said Mark Rossi, chairman of the Jason Anderson Foundation board. “Even though COVID-19 has delayed or canceled many youth sports programs, our foundation has been hard at work fundraising and preparing for the return of these sports activities in 2021.”

“Even in these unprecedented times we hope to expand our services by partnering with local teams, sports facilities, school districts and donor partners and look forward to receiving applications from youth sports organizations seeking financial support and player scholarships for kids in need,” continued Rossi.

Since 2016, the Jason Anderson Foundation has provided groups with grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 to assist those in need who want to participate in a youth sports activity. Grant recipients have so far included Dover Little League; Kent County Stallions; The Police Athletic League of Delaware – Youth Basketball League at Garfield Park; Duffy's Hope; Henlopen Soccer Club; The Western YMCA; Kirkwood Soccer; Berlin Seahawks; Delaware Tribe; Seaford Elite and Seaford Pop Warner Football Programs; Delaware Shore Field Hockey; Delaware Elite Basketball; Slingshot Lacrosse; Urban Promise of Wilmington; and the Factory Youth Basketball and Flag Football Programs.

To support the foundation’s efforts in providing assistance to kids in need, visit its DoMore24 Delaware campaign at domore24delaware.org/fundraisers/every-kid-plays on March 4-5 to make a donation.

For more, visit jasonandersonfoundation.org.