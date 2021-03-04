Carper makes case for DC statehood, opposes resolution to overturn DC Council law

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, senior member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and longtime lead author of legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, objected March 3 on the Senate floor to Sen. Mike Lee’s, R-Utah, joint resolution to overturn a local law passed by the duly elected D.C. Council.

In his speech, Carper emphasized the need to finally grant Washington, D.C., residents equal and fair representation in Congress.

“... the reason that these senators have the ability to try to overturn a law passed by the local D.C. government is because the over 700,000 individuals who call the District of Columbia home continue to be denied full representation in Congress,” said Carper. “For generations, those who call the District of Columbia home have been denied the right to fully participate in our democracy. That’s why we are here today. That’s why my Republican colleagues can call this vote to silence the decisions made by the local leaders that D.C. residents have voted into office.”

“Our nation’s capital is home to more than just monuments and museums,” continued Carper. “It is home to American families who go to work, start businesses, pay their taxes, and are still denied representation. I think it’s incumbent upon all of us who care so deeply for our democracy and the rights of all Americans, to take up the cause of our fellow citizens in the District of Columbia and use our voices to call out this historic injustice and finally right this wrong.”

Earlier this year, Carper reintroduced the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to grant statehood to the Washington, D.C. The bill currently has 40 cosponsors. He is also a cosponsor of the District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act, which will give the District of Columbia autonomy over its own National Guard and police force.

