Kent County Library to reopen; bookmobile restarting

The Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, will reopen its doors to the public Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

The library had closed Dec.14, except for curbside pickup, because of coronavirus safety restrictions.

Patrons will once again be able to browse the collection and use other library resources inside.

Hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2-6 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome our patrons back to the library once again,” said librarian Dr. Hilary Welliver in a press release. “We look forward to seeing and serving people while making our building and mobile library safe places to visit.”

Curbside service will continue through March for those who would rather use that service. See that information below.

For health and safety reasons, the library will have these guidelines:

• Patrons will be screened before enter the building. Properly worn masks are required and contactless temperatures will be taken.

• Safe spacing will be observed.

• Once the library’s 25-person capacity is reached, visitors will be asked to wait until others exit before entering the building.

• Patrons are asked to limit their visits to a maximum of one hour.

• Computer use will be limited to 45 minutes a day.

• The meeting room is closed to the public, but programs that would normally be held in the meeting room are still taking place virtually.

Mobile library making the rounds again

Kent County’s mobile library will also be back on the road, making weekly stops Tuesday through Thursday. For now, guests are not permitted in the vehicle, but staff will deliver items that customers reserved and checked out, clearly labeled for pick up outside.

As the mobile library is a Wi-Fi hotspot, staff can also place orders for the following week’s visit.

The mobile unit has three new drivers: Olive Keegan-Kelly, Cayla Ehekircher and Susan Lanyon. Each drives the unit in rotation.

In March, Kent County’s mobile library will be following this schedule:

Tuesdays: Bylers Country Store, Route 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Hartly Fire Hall, 12-1 p.m.; Cheswold Fire Hall, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: Modern Maturity Center, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Kent County Administration Complex, Bay Road, 12-1 p.m.; Spring Meadow, Smyrna, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Thursdays: Veterans Home, Milford, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Farmington Fire Hall, 12-1 p.m.; Felton Fire Hall, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup still available

Curbside pickup service has become extremely popular, Welliver said, enabling patrons to checkout materials online and have the items quickly brought to their car during regular hours.

Patrons call (302) 744-1919 an hour prior to arrival to give staff time to check out materials, bag and tag the items and place them by the curbside pickup door at the north end of the library building. When patrons arrive to collect their bagged items, they need to call (302) 252-5922, and the staff will deliver their items to their car.

Patrons who are more comfortable using the library from home can still enjoy a wide range of materials at www.lib.de.us along with services online including livestreamed programs by visiting www.co.kent.de.us or Facebook at “KCPLibrary.”