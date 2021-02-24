Delaware CARES Act spending increases $12M over previous week

Delaware News Desk

Delaware state agencies have so far spent 70% of the $927 million the state received in federal CARES Act funding, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said Feb 23.

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGuiness said. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website— to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has received.

As of Feb. 19, $650.52 million has been spent, which represents an increase of about $12 million over the previous week.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which provided payments to state and local governments as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on its population, Delaware received $927.23 million.

The CARES Act Fund Tracker is updated every Monday and can be found at auditor.delaware.gov/fundtracker.