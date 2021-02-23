New Grotto Pizza production facility now open in Dover

Delaware News Desk

Grotto Pizza announced Feb. 23 that its new, full-scale production facility in Dover is now open and operational.

Situated on Rosemary Road, the building is a centralized location for dough production, dry storage and food distribution. This marks a significant step forward for Grotto Pizza as the facility will bolster its abilities to produce in excess of 2 million pounds of dough for all 23 Grotto Pizza stores located throughout Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The 9,800-square-foot state of the art production facility is home to approximately 20 employees. The opening of the Dover facility allows Grotto Pizza to consolidate all dough production operations to a single site in the center of the state.

“We’re excited about the efficient hub-and-spoke capabilities at our new production facility and feel it’s the next logical step in our expansion efforts throughout Delaware and beyond,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “Dover is the ideal ‘hub’ due to its centralized location in the Mid-Atlantic region — permitting us to better serve our existing stores while concurrently opening up the door for new stores in the region.”

“Our journey originated from humble beginnings in 1960 in a pizza kitchen on Rehoboth Ave., to now operating twenty-three locations in three states with over 1800 employees during peak season,” said Dominick Pulieri, founder of Grotto Pizza. “The new production facility in Dover allows us to broaden the Grotto Pizza footprint in the area while strengthening our ability to create high-quality, consistent dough for our legendary pizza.”

For more, visit grottpizza.com.