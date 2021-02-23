Dover St. Patrick’s Parade canceled

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dover has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, said Katie Christiansen, parade chair.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the parade committee has discussed every and all possibilities of having our parade. With restrictions still in place, social distance guidelines to follow, we are unfortunately unable to make this work out in the best interest for everyone including our participants,” Christiansen said.

However, plans are being made for next year’s celebration.

“While we are saddened to have to cancel yet another downtown Dover event and for yet another year, we look forward to our 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Christiansen said.

MORE DOVER NEWS:Rebel Cove plans to open restaurant downtown