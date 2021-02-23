Del Tech offering in-person, virtual summer camps

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical and Community College will offer various youth programing during summer 2021 through the division of Workforce Development and Community Education.

Due to the current pandemic, the typical camp schedule is modified again this year, with in-person camps available collegewide, and virtual offerings available to youth of all ages in any location.

Participating children will experience popular activities such as cooking, science, art and sports. Children will get to experience it all in small groups with rotating schedules and experienced counselors.

Virtual options are also available and include topics such as Messy Science, Roblox and Minecraft.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children in person and virtually for a fun and educational summer camp experience, while we keep community health and safety at the forefront of our operations,” said Paul T. Morris, associate vice president for workforce development and community education.

Learn more and sign up at dtcc.edu/continuing-education/youth-programs.

For more, contact the Stanton/Wilmington campuses at sw-camps@dtcc.edu; the Georgetown campus at owens-kidsoncampus@dtcc.edu; or the Dover campus at terry-workforcedevelopment@dtcc.edu.