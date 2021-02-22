Food Bank of Delaware hosting drive-thru mobile pantries in March

Delaware News Desk

The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-thru mobile pantries during March in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

Mobile pantries are set for 11 a.m. March 1 at Crossroad Community Church, 20584 State Forest Road, Georgetown, register at marsussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com; 11 a.m. March 3 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, register at mardovercountyfood.eventbrite.com; and 11 a.m. March 5 at Delaware Technical Community College, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, register at marnewcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

To help speed up the check-in process, registration is requested; onsite registration will also be available. Service will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and that they live in Delaware and be present to receive assistance.

For more, visit fbd.org.