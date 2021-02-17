Tickets on sale for Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. spring raffle

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. is selling tickets for its spring raffle — drawing date March 26 — with a chance to win a “Night on the Town” prize package valued at $309, or a “Day of Indulgences” prize package valued at $334.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10, and can be purchased by contacting a member of KSI’s Mission Advancement Team — Ann Haggerty, Mark Reeve, Alicia Hollis, Michelle Cain or Kathy Miller — at 422-4014.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment, and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or facebook.com/ksiworks, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.