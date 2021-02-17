SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets on sale for Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. spring raffle

The “Day of Indulgences” prize package, valued at $334, contains a $50 Dolce gift card, 2 Dolce T-shirts, a half-hour gift certificate to Massage By Hand, a Mary Kay travel roll bag filled with Mary Kay products, a silk flower arrangement and a $25 My Sister’s Fault gift card.
The “Night on the Town” prize package, valued at $309, contains a $100 Benvenuto gift certificate, a bottle of Feebs Distilling Co. Apple Brandy Moonshine, a bottle of Feebs Blackberry Brandy Moonshine, a $50 Feebs Gift Card, a Rosetti Bag with coordinating paisley pashmina scarf and necklace/earring set and a Harry’s Shave Club “Winston” Set with premium razor, stand, extra blades, travel cover and shave gel.

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. is selling tickets for its spring raffle — drawing date March 26 — with a chance to win a “Night on the Town” prize package valued at $309, or a “Day of Indulgences” prize package valued at $334. 

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10, and can be purchased by contacting a member of KSI’s Mission Advancement Team — Ann Haggerty, Mark Reeve, Alicia Hollis, Michelle Cain or Kathy Miller — at 422-4014.  

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment, and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.  

For more, visit ksiinc.org or facebook.com/ksiworks, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.