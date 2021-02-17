State Auditor: Delaware’s Federal CARES Act funding spending reaches 69% of total allotment

Delaware News Desk

Delaware state agencies have so far spent about 69% of the $927 million the state received in federal funding from the CARES Act — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said Feb. 15.

“Delawareans deserve to know exactly where that federal money is being spent and how it is helping them as they struggle with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McGuiness. “That’s why I developed a CARES Act Fund Tracker on my website — to let taxpayers see a breakdown of how much money each state agency has spent.”

As of Feb. 12, 2021, $638.56 million has been spent. Since Thanksgiving, Delaware has been spending an average of about $11 million per week.

At least three state agencies — the Department of Education, the State Housing Authority and the State Fire Commission — have spent at least 95% of their allocated funds; the Department of Labor has spent about 85% of its $197.47 million allotment; and the Office of Management and Budget has spent about 9% of its $149.26 million allotment.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provided payments to state and local governments as they navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on its population, Delaware received $927.23 million.

The CARES Act Fund Tracker can be found at auditor.delaware.gov/fundtracker. The site is updated each Monday.

For more, visit auditor.delaware.gov.