Del Tech virtual open house set for March 2-3

Delaware News Desk

Delaware Technical Community College will hold virtual open house sessions for interested students on March 2 and 3.

Open house provides an opportunity to learn about academic areas of interest and receive initial information on the admissions process, financial aid opportunities, transfer options and more.

On March 2, students can join at 4:30 or 5:30 p.m. to learn about academic programs in health professions, science, energy, engineering, information technology and networking, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, agriculture and transportation.

On March 3, students can join at 4:30 or 5:30 p.m. to learn about academic programs in human services, education, criminal justice, business, culinary, communications, visual communications, health professions and science.

Registration is not required. Interested students can visit go.dtcc.edu/openhouse at the time of their desired session and click on the provided link.

For more, visit dtcc.edu.