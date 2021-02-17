Coons, Warnock, Ossoff lead push to secure additional emergency relief for HBCUs

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia; and Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, led a letter with 14 of their Senate colleagues urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to allocate additional emergency relief for both public and private historically Black colleges and universities in the COVID-19 relief proposal.

Additionally, the lawmakers pushed the Senate leaders to ensure that HBCUs, tribal colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions have equitable access to additional federal relief funds.

“HBCUs have historically experienced challenges in gaining access to the resources necessary to consistently provide quality academic programing to their students, maintain adequate infrastructure, hire and retain leading experts in various fields of study and honor necessary financial obligations,” the lawmakers wrote. “Despite these challenges, HBCUs have been remarkably successful at educating our Nation’s political and economic leaders, including members of both chambers of Congress and the current vice president of the United States.”

The letter seeks to build on the $1.7 billion in federal investments HBCUs, TCUs and MSIs received in the relief bill passed in December, noting that this funding has been critical during the ongoing pandemic for institutions that educate a disproportionately high percentage of the nation's underserved students. In the letter, the lawmakers also pressed Senate leadership to make sure that HBCUs, TCUs and MSIs receive at least the same proportion of federal funding they received in previous relief packages.

“President Biden, in his America’s Rescue Plan, proposed that Congress expand the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to ensure colleges have critical resources to implement public health protocols, execute distance learning plans and provide emergency grants to students in need,” the lawmakers added. “The president also proposed that Congress provide at least $35 billion in funding to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, including funding to public and private HBCUs, MSIs and TCUs. It is critical that Congress, at minimum, enact President Biden’s proposal and ensure that HBCUs, MSIs and TCUs have equitable access to this fund.”

