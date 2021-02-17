Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club funds Wi-Fi equipped buses for Caesar Rodney School District

Delaware News Desk

The Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club recently donated $7,800 to the Caesar Rodney School District to fund five Wi-Fi equipped “hotspot” buses to be used in communities that often have difficulty securing or maintaining an internet connection.

During the current pandemic conditions, concerns and restrictions, the life of many students in the public school system can often be difficult and stressful. These Wi-Fi equipped buses will provide student support and encouragement for learning in a remote setting.

“The Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club is very excited to be presenting a check for $7,800 to the Caesar Rodney School District,” said Yasmith “Jazzy” Johnson, president of the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club. “We know the Wi-Fi equipped busses will support students who need the service the most. Our club members were responsive to this effort and stepped up to support the students. Our dedication to ‘Service Above Self’ made it possible to accomplish our goal.”

The Rotary Club Board voted to provide funds for one bus, and club members John Kirby and Steve Welde announced they would each fund one bus each, on their own. In true Rotary fashion, they successfully challenged fellow members to commit the funds to support the final two conversions – for a total of five. The Camden-Wyoming Rotary has a history of supporting the CR School District; each year, they deliver dictionaries to third graders and provide multiple scholarships for graduating seniors.

Currently the CR District has 3,843 students as part of the hybrid/in-person learning model, and 4,143 students who take their studies in a full-remote setting. To aid in remote computer usage, the district equipped its mobile Nutrition Bus with Wi-Fi capability, all school parking lots are Wi-Fi accessible, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 in Kitts Hummock has been outfitted as a hotspot site.

“It is a great feeling to know that members of the Caesar Rodney community are willing to support our students,” said Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald. “Efforts like what the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club have done to provide this needed service for student learning is proof of that. I am very thankful for their generosity.”