Coons on Health Insurance Marketplace special enrollment period creation

Delaware News Desk

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Feb. 11 on President Joe Biden's executive order that created a three-month special enrollment period to give Americans greater access to health insurance, including those who lost jobs or coverage due to the pandemic.

"I commend the Biden administration for reopening the federal online Health Insurance Marketplace, which will allow Delawareans, particularly those impacted by COVID-19, another opportunity to sign up for the health insurance coverage that best meets their needs,” said Coons. “Ensuring that Delawareans have access to quality, affordable health care is critical, even more so during a pandemic. I urge all Delawareans who need health coverage to assess their options during this three-month special enrollment period."

Delawareans looking for affordable health insurance can sign up for coverage, including tax credits for eligible enrollees that help to reduce monthly premiums significantly, from Feb. 15 to May 15 on HealthCare.gov, the federal online Health Insurance Marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.