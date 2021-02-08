Holy Cross School donates 660 pairs of socks to Code Purple

Delaware News Desk

Holy Cross School celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with activities for families and community members.

The events are part of the nationwide celebration of Catholic education during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. The week’s theme — “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” — highlighted the schools’ focus on faith development, academic excellence and dedication to community service.

As part of their dedication to community service, Holy Cross School students collected 660 pairs of socks for the homeless on Feb. 4. Students who donated a pair of socks were allowed to wear silly socks to school with their uniform. The school donated the socks to Code Purple Delaware in Kent County — the second year the school has donated to the organization.

Each year, the Holy Cross School Religion Committee organizes events during National Catholic Schools Week; this year's committee planned the Silly Sock Day sock drive as one of them. Students turned in their socks to their homeroom teacher, and eighth-grade students collected the socks. Kindergarten students even used the socks for a math lesson counting the socks by hundreds.

The National Catholic Educational Association is the official sponsor of National Catholic Schools Week. During the week, nearly 6,500 Catholic schools across the country celebrate.

For more on Holy Cross School, visit holycrossdover.org/school or call 674-5784.