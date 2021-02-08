FAME Inc., Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance to hold virtual STEM forum in March

Delaware News Desk

FAME Inc. and the Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance are partnering to present “Catalyzing Change: From Curriculum to Career,” a full-day virtual STEM forum set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 17.

The virtual forum is designed to bring together students of all ages, educators and industry to showcase the region’s science, technology, engineering and math opportunities and resources, and to discuss current and future talent skills and needs.

For registration and more, visit catalyzingchange.vfairs.com.