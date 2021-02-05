Dover Lions Club recognizes Bill Daisey for years of service, dedication

Delaware News Desk

Dover Lions Club Member Bill Daisey was awarded a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship by the Dover Lions Club in recognition of his years of service and dedication.

Lion Bill was given the honor in March 2020 but did not receive it until recently due to the pandemic. PDG Ralph Schieferstein presented the Fellowship.

For more about Lions Clubs, contact Lion Ralph Schieferstein at pcc.ralph@gmail.com or 284-9730.