Coons, Scott, Suozzi, Moolenaar co-chair 69th National Prayer Breakfast

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-New York, and John Moolenaar, R-Michigan, co-chaired the 69th annual National Prayer Breakfast, held Feb. 4 virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the last 69 years, the National Prayer Breakfast has brought together religious, political and cultural leaders from all over the world in a celebration of spirituality and prayer,” said Coons. “After a very divisive time in our nation’s history, it’s my hope that this year’s breakfast offers Americans of all faiths and backgrounds the strength and courage to unite as a nation and tackle the challenges we face together. I’m honored to co-chair this event with Senator Scott and Congressmen Suozzi and Moolenaar.”

Each year, more than 3,000 people attend the event, and every president since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 has participated. Ambassador Andrew Young was the keynote speaker at this year’s event. Past speakers include Mother Theresa, 1994; Bono, 2006; Tony Blair, 2009; Dr. Ben Carson, 2013; Senate Chaplain Barry Black, 2017; and Arthur Brooks, 2020.