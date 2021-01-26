8 Holy Cross School students win 10 Scholastic Art Awards

Delaware News Desk

Holy Cross School students recently won 10 art awards in the 2021 National Scholastic Art Competition for the state of Delaware.

This is the first time in school history that one student-artist won three Gold Key awards and the first time the school has been awarded eight Gold and Silver Key awards combined.

Gold Key winners from Holy Cross are eighth graders Emma Kozel, for her piece in the fashion category, and Cassidy Powell, for her three art pieces in the digital art and jewelry categories.

Silver Key winners are eighth graders Vasco Granitto for his art piece in the editorial cartoon category, Marisa Maddalena for her art piece in the drawing and illustration category and Ava Vu for her art piece in the editorial cartoon category, and seventh grader Samantha Worden for her art piece in the comic art category.

Holy Cross’ Honorable Mention winners are eighth graders Evangeline Wicks for her art piece in the comic art category and Giusy Zappulo for her art piece in the comic art category.

Scholastic Art Awards is a national art and writing competition that begins at the state level and is open to seventh- to 12th-grade students. Submissions are juried based on technical skill, original idea and personal vision. The award categories are Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. The Gold and Silver Key medalists are virtually exhibited at Delaware State University’s Art Center and Gallery and on their website. The exhibit will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Jan. 19 to Feb. 12. Gold Key medalists will move on to the national competition in Washington, D.C.